Some homeowners go all out for Halloween

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Gio Campanella recommends driving down Shoreline Dr. to check out one of the best haunted houses around.

The Santa Barbara mail carrier who loves Halloween seems to know all of the haunted locations.

Volunteers arrived after school to decorated the haunted house hidden behind black plastic.

Jen Gamble is in charge.

The mother of 3 operates Lights Up! Theatre Company for teen actors.

Some of those actors will be performing inside the haunted house on Halloween night.

The house has a hall of mirrors, a hanging dolls, dried ice, a chainsaw meat packing room, a areaa full of spots and a piano that plays by itself.

Other people saw trick or treat decorations going up along Clearview Road.

Your News Channel will be on the lookout for some of the best and we will share them on the nightly news.