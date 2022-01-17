MLK Jr. Day virtual events put focus on voting rights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-E. onja Brown said she hopes next's years MLK Jr. events will all be in person.

The President of the MLK JR. Committee of Santa Barbara said committee members decided not to put anyone at risk with a march followed by their usual gathering at The Arlington Theatre during the current health crisis.

E. onja Brown said that is why they chose to share last year's event on TVSB.

"Today should be a day that people reflect on the life of Dr. King, and what he stood for-mainly equal rights and equal treatment for all people, in housing, access to jobs with adequate wages, quality education and a justice system that is fair, said Brown,"We hope that people reflect on those important social justice issues, as well as support voting rights protection."

Voting rights issues are taking center stage in many states and the nation's capitol.

"We need to go forward. Any actions taken to remove voting rights of those that are entitled to vote, is like going backwards in time," said Brown.

The all volunteer organization is grateful for sponsors and volunteers working to video essay and poetry winners that would have been heard today.

More information can be found at www.mlksb.org.

We will have more on MLK Jr. Day events including those in Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County tonight on the news.