Movie Theatre Seats for Sale as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Remodels Film Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether you want to upgrade your home theatre or if you host large events and need new seats, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) may have a deal for you.

About 800 seats are available from the five downtown Santa Barbara theatres at the Film Center.

The seats came in last year after a quick search once the Film Center was approved. That helped get it up and running after Metropolitan Theatres left the property and discarded the last set of seats.

The SBIFF says the seats are in about four different designs. You can but in bulk or work out other purchase amounts.

They are all in good conditions and come with different materials.

The theatre is getting the seats into other hands or event groups as it anticipates a sweeping new look to the Film Center. That will include a state-of-the-art upgrade and top of the line equipment.

For more information write to: Sean@SBIFF.com