Timely documentary exploring global migration crisis to premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— A timely documentary exploring the global migration crisis is making its way to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.



“Roads of Fire” tells the compelling stories of 3 immigrants— 1 human smuggler navigating refugees through the dangerous Darien Gap, an asylum seeker’s journey in New York City, and the efforts of volunteers on the frontlines of this humanitarian crisis.



Director Nathaniel Lezra says the movie highlights the journey of immigrants fleeing danger and persecution.



“The film is relevant because now we're in a state of affairs or we have a domestic deportation force that's violently removing people from this country. And people are forgetting that these people are here not to mow lawns or because they are looking to take advantage of a social safety net. They're here because they're fleeing mortal danger in countries that they cannot exist in,” said Lezra.



The film premieres Tuesday, February 11th at 6 pm at the SBIFF Film Center.



Additional screenings will take place on Thursday, February 13th at 2 pm at auditorium #4 and Friday February 14th at 12 pm at the Riviera Theater.