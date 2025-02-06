Santa Barbara International Film Festival honors Actor Ralph Fiennes with Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Ralph Fiennes is set to arrive in Santa Barbara to received the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Thursday evening.

Fiennes will join the star-studded line-up of actors who have received this award. Previous recipients include Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Heath Ledger.

The award was created to honor the actor whose role in a film has exceeded greatness. Their work was deemed the best performance of the year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2ir39oQCHs

Fiennes is being celebrated for his work in his most recent film, Conclave. He portrays the role of Cardinal Lawrence, whose tasked with leading one of the world's most secretive events – selecting a new Pope.

The film has received excellent feedback, collecting a total of eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Fiennes himself is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Fiennes has an impressive background in the film industry, known for roles in some of Hollywood's biggest films including Schindler's List, Clash of the Titans, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the Harry Potter series.