Old Spanish Days fun fills Sunken Garden, de la Guerra Plaza and State Street on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The third and final Las Noches de Ronda took place on Saturday.

Dance groups included Laura Garcia Dance Studio from Lompoc.

Dancers performed on a stage in the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden.

People filled the lawn to watch.

Earlier in the day young dancers who took part in the children's parade also danced in de la Guerra Plaza.

People packed the plaza next to Santa Barbara City Hall.

They enjoyed one dancer group after another on another nearby stage as well.

They also had a chance to buy tacos and churros and more from food booths that serve as fundraisers for local nonprofits.

The mercado that closed at 10 p.m.included all kinds of fiesta inspired items to buy.

Many visitors strolled down State Street where they stopped to watch dancing in the Paseo Nuevo.

And cascarone sellers let customers know that Saturday was is their final day to sell their confetti filled eggs transformed into works of art.

For more information visit https://sbfiesta.org

.