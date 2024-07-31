Hundreds of blankets and chairs cover Mission grounds ahead of La Fiesta Pequeña, kicking off 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hundreds of blankets and chairs are covering the Mission grounds in anticipation of the long awaited night, La Fiesta Pequeña, commencing the week-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days.

The Spirit, Junior Spirit, Flamenco Follorico and ballet dancers practice all year for this Fiesta kick-off event. Also included in this special night – flamenco sensation Timo Nuñez will be doing a solo for the first time in years.

Community members and visitors have been trickling in to their viewing spots, some as early as Wednesday morning in excitement for the big night. Your News Channel will cover and live-stream this historic night at keyt.com/livestream as well as your NC 312 app and YouTube.

For more information on La Fiesta Pequeña, click here to visit the Old Spanish Days website.