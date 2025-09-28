Lemon Festival fills Girsh Park in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-The Lemon Festival is putting pie lovers to the test. fills girsh park in Goleta.

The Lemon Meringue pie eating contest was thrilling to watch on Saturday.

People of all ages took part.

The festival is put on by the Santa Barbara South County Chamber of Commerce and plenty of volunteers

There is still time to enjoy the lemon festival .

It continues at Girsh park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

For information visit https://lemonfestival.com