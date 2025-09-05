Santa Maria Fairpark Hosts Paranormal Cirque II This Weekend Only

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - With Labor Day behind us now, holiday lovers are beginning to hum familiar tunes and break out their decorations for Halloween.

While it's still a month and half away, if anyone is dying to get right into the spirit, a show with growing audiences and new acts – Paranormal Cirque II – is performing at the Santa Maria Fairpark for one weekend only, September 5th through 8h.

This is one of the latest times in the year they've performed in the area, and Monday is their last show.

With more of an "R" rating, it's worth getting a babysitter for the little ones and bringing a date to ring in the Halloween season.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30, and it's like any other circus with acrobats, contortionists, snacks and and beverages, just with a horror theme.

