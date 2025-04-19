Spirit of Japan visits Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-. A cultural festival had a larger turnout than expected at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

People lined up around the Ventura County Fairgrounds to get to the first day of the Spirit of Japan event.

People posed for photos at the Spirit of Japan inside the San Miquel Hall.

The crowd could have filled three halls.

Visitors enjoyed entertainment and had a chance to try sake and tea and other drinks.

Outside they had a chance to enjoy all kinds of Japanese cuisine.

The festival continues on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For ticket and parking information visit https://venturacountyfairdot.org

.