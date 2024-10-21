Wine industry harvest winding up with good yields after weather swings in the region

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Winemakers are wrapping up their annual grape harvest soon, and evaluating what is annually one of the more lucrative crops in the region.

At the 40th Santa Barbara Vintners Festival that took place at Vega Vineyards in Buellton over the weekend, more than 50 wineries were pouring a vast offering of varietals.



Winemakers were sharing their stories with each other and fans of their work for about four hours. They were giving a real-time review of what was coming in from the vines.

This year started with some strong rains, and a late Spring rain hit again. Then there was a summer heat wave while the grapes were ripening. Some areas also dealt with smoke from a wildland fire.

One veteran winemaker said the region was resilient and there will be quality wines coming out of the area again for this season.

Andrew Murray said, "it made for advanced ripening for us this year so we are getting a lot like 2022. Really fresh, natural acidity, really bright flavors, really ripe tanins. I think all wine makers are going to tell you, it is a good harvest. "

Murray said he should be done picking grapes in about a week.

The festival was also a locaton for local chefs and restaurants to serve some samples.

Overall for the region it was an economic boost with restaurants, hotels and tasting rooms reporting strong business.

