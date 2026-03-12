15 best TV shows from the 1990s

Warner Bros. // Getty Images

Before the era of streaming services, TGIF and Must-See TV reigned supreme. In the 1990s, networks like ABC and NBC stocked up on comedies and realistic dramas, while relative newcomer Fox had its own arsenal of groundbreaking shows. Even cable networks like HBO and Cartoon Network started upping the ante with quality programming, marking a turning point in television history. Viewers had more options than ever to get their entertainment fix.

Stacker compiled data on all 1990s TV shows in English with over 7,500 votes on the Internet Movie Database and ranked the top 100 according to IMDb user score (as of February 2023), with ties broken by vote count.

Do you remember the cop show that introduced (partial) nudity and crude language to prime-time TV? Or the Nickelodeon show that launched the career of a future cast member of “Saturday Night Live”? How about the NBC crime drama that has had more spinoffs than there are presidents on Mount Rushmore? We include those shows and more, plus transcendent British comedies, genre-bending cartoons, and the sketch show that birthed the careers of many of the top comedians of the ’90s. Each slide features a hodgepodge of information like notable cast and crew, accolades won, the show’s legacy, and other interesting tidbits.

It is a testament to the power of ’90s TV that many of the shows on the list, while still holding up on their own, are being revived for newer generations. A long-awaited continuation of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” got a pilot order from Hulu in February 2025 and found its new vampire slayer with the casting of Ryan Kiera Armstrong in May. Hulu also revived the beloved ’90s animated sitcom “King of the Hill,” which premiered on the streamer with its 14th season in August 2025. And a “7th Heaven” reboot is reportedly in development as of May 2025, with original series star Jessica Biel set to serve as executive producer.

In other words, if you’re missing your favorite ’90s TV series, you might not need to wait long for a follow-up. In the meantime, though, continue reading to see if your top picks made the list.

Grub Street Productions

#15. Frasier

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1993-2024

One of the anchor shows during NBC’s ascent as a comedy fireworks factory, “Frasier” ran for 11 seasons. Starring Kelsey Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, the show remains one of the most celebrated sitcoms ever. “Frasier” also had several tie-ins to another seminal sitcom, “Cheers.” A rebooted “Frasier” premiered in 2023 and ran for two seasons before being canceled.

Gracie Films

#14. The Simpsons

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1989-present

“The Simpsons” is still going strong. Homer, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie have been iconic characters for decades and multiple generations of youth (and adults). With more than 35 years on the air, the show holds the world record for the longest-running animated sitcom.

Ten Thirteen Productions

#13. The X-Files

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– On air: 1993-2018

The truth is out there: “The X-Files” is one of the most memorable shows of the ’90s. Starring agents Scully and Mulder, this duo that was well-studied in extraterrestrial happenings explored the most mysterious realms of Earth. The show originally ran from ’93 to ’02, while its 10th season aired in 2016, and its 11th and final season aired in 2018. The show also hit the big screen in two feature films. “The X-Files” legacy still resonates among a new generation of UFO chasers and believers of the unknown.

Baltimore Pictures

#12. Homicide: Life on the Street

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1993-1999

A gritty cop drama, “Homicide” was often in the shadow of “Law & Order” on NBC, but was equally, if not more revered by critics. The show was based on a book by David Simon, perhaps best known as the creator of “The Wire.” After the show went off the air, a TV movie aired in February 2000.

Rysher Entertainment

#11. Oz

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1997-2003

HBO became a major player in TV dramas with the release of “Oz,” where at the fictional Oswald State prison, a series of gangs quarreled as they searched for some semblance of existence while serving their sentences. The show’s premise was that the prisoners lived in a contained but open community, behind pods as opposed to traditional cells. Christopher Meloni, Ernie Hudson, and J.K. Simmons were among the show’s stars, along with Dean Winters—who you may know as “Mayhem” from the Allstate commercials.

Paramount Television

#10. Star Trek: The Next Generation

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1987-1994

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” is the most popular series in the famous sci-fi franchise. Set 78 years after the events of the original series, this show follows the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D) as it explores “strange new worlds” and “to boldly go where no man has gone before. The show introduced fans to a new crew led by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), who would star in his own spinoff, “Star Trek: Picard,” from 2020-2023.

Comedy Central

#9. South Park

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1997-present

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s crude kids picked up where “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “The Simpsons,” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” left off, taking cartoon humor to a new level. In the fictional Colorado town of South Park, four friends get into all kinds of mischief over the course of more than 300 episodes. A movie and hundreds of varieties of merchandise have kept the South Park brand strong well into the 21st century.

Ocean Group

#8. Dragon Ball Z

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 1989-1996

“Dragon Ball Z” is the sequel to “Dragon Ball.” The show began by focusing on Goku and his son, Gohan, and took many twists and turns during a run of just under 300 episodes. “Dragon Ball Z” may be one of the most important shows in terms of the popularity of manga in the U.S.

Apatow Productions

#7. Freaks and Geeks

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 1999-2000

Judd Apatow executive produced this cult classic, which only lasted one season but is cherished near-universally by those who watched it. Based on high school-aged teens, the show was the starting point of successful careers for actors like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, and James Franco. In 2018, a documentary looked at the short but wondrous existence of “Freaks and Geeks.”

Lynch/Frost Productions

#6. Twin Peaks

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 1990-2017

“Twin Peaks” only aired two seasons during its initial run, but its cultural impact far exceeded its runtime. The surreal mystery drama quickly gained a cult following and spawned a full-length movie, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” after the show’s final episode. In 2017, Showtime revived the series for a third season and retained most of its original cast, including Kyle MacLachlan reclaiming his role as agent Dale Cooper.

Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions

#5. Friends

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 1994-2004

NBC scored a runaway hit with “Friends,” with fans going crazy over everything from the theme song to Jennifer Aniston’s haircut. The sitcom’s premise is pretty basic: six friends live in New York City and have crazy stories of dating, family, and friendship—but something was particularly endearing about Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. It turns out that many Major League Baseball players from Latin America watched reruns to learn English better.

John Wells Productions

#4. The West Wing

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– On air: 1999-2006

The brainchild of Aaron Sorkin, “The West Wing” had great storylines and a powerful cast to create one of network television’s most memorable dramas. Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, and others starred in this White House-centered show. Among the many think pieces about the show, a popular theory is that “The West Wing” foreshadowed the politics of the presidency of Barack Obama.

West-Shapiro

#3. Seinfeld

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– On air: 1989-1998

The ’90s was the era of the sitcom, and many people think “Seinfeld” was the best of all time. Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show was a fictionalized telling of the former’s life. During its nine-season run, “Seinfeld” won numerous awards and is still referenced in pop culture today. Not bad for a show about nothing.

Warner Bros. Animation

#2. Batman: The Animated Series

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– On air: 1992-1995

This noir animated version of Batman was unlike any other portrayal of the Caped Crusader at the time. Considered by some critics as the best adaptation ever of a comic book series on TV, “Batman: The Animated Series” combined precise artwork, great writing, and switched seamlessly between canon and new storylines.

HBO

#1. The Sopranos

– IMDb user rating: 9.2

– On air: 1999-2007

The questionable ending aside, “The Sopranos” might be the definition of “prestige television.” James Gandolfini starred as Tony Soprano, and the show followed him and his associates as they became mob kingpins in the Northeast. In 2021, a movie served as a prequel to “The Sopranos,” keeping the legacy of this show alive and well.

