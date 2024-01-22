Roger Durling set for another five years with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Saying he has many goals left to achieve, the Executive Director Roger Durling has signed a new five year contract with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

Durling said when he first took over in 2004, there were many changes ahead but since then the festival has found a prominent place on the entertainment calendars.

Now, regularly the SBIFF falls between the Oscar nominations and the industry's top night of honors, the Academy Awards.

Many of the top stars make a point to come to Santa Barbara, do interviews and get warmed up for the Oscars.

Durling said recently when the 39th festival poster and line up were announced, "there is a lot of stuff that I want to do with the film festival that I haven't gotten around to and this next five years will give me the opportunity to grow it even more."

He said it has survived the recession, the Montecito mudflow disaster and "no matter what, the festival will go on. It's going to keep growing. We had COVID, we survived COVID. The festival will just keep growing and I will be here a minimum of five years."

Durling worked out a deal during the pandemic to show the films on screens in the Santa Barbara City College parking lot and also on line.

He also said, generous donations came in to keep the event afloat.

Durling will be in the spotlight at many venues when the festival takes place February 7-17, and that includes right in front of the Arlington Theatre when the special honorees step out for their special nights.

Each year, Durling said he wants to go beyond the spotlight events and make sure there are films for all budgets, including a daily free film.

He also has many opportunities for students to create films during the festival.

The special event, "Mike's Field Trip to the Movies" brings in over 2000 students from many areas of the county, especially in the Santa Maria and Guadlupe areas to see a film and meet with the director. For some it's their first trip to a movie theatre.

The film festival also brings in students from across the country who are interested in the film industry but they do not have any programs where they live. Durling said this year 30 will be in Santa Barbara for the event and many opportunities to expand their interests.