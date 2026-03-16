‘Firefly’ star Nathan Fillion says he’s planning a new animated version of the cult sci-fi series

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Fans of cult sci-fi series “Firefly” are celebrating after star Nathan Fillion revealed that the show may be returning — in an animated format.

The series, created by Joss Whedon, of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Avengers Assemble” fame, has a legion of fans despite the fact that it was canceled back in 2003 after running for just one season. It only ever featured 14 episodes, though a spin-off movie — “Serenity” — was released in 2005.

The show followed a renegade crew on a small, battered spacecraft called Serenity, as they roamed unknown parts of the galaxy while on the run from the authorities and trying to dodge warring factions.

Now Fillion, who played Captain Malcolm ‘Mal’ Reynolds in the show, has shared the good tidings with sci-fi lovers, breaking the news on Instagram in a short video featuring many of the original “Firefly” cast.

“As of this moment the word is out. We are going to try to bring back ‘Firefly.’ And this time we’re going to animate it. Guys, bringing back ‘Firefly’ — crazy or not crazy?”

Fellow cast members, including Jewel Staite who played Kaylee Frye and Gina Torres who played Zoë Washburne, then give their opinions as to whether the plan is crazy or not.

“Now, to do this we would need Joss’ blessing … I got it,” said Fillion, as fellow cast members went on to say that the rights would also need to be obtained from 20th Century Fox/Disney.

“They got excited. They said yes,” said Fillion, adding that the team already has a script that animation firm ShadowMachine, which won an Oscar for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” is working on.

“The last piece we need is a home, and for that we need you,” said Fillion, urging Instagram users to engage with the post in order to create a buzz around the campaign to revive the show. “I’m asking you to do what you’ve always done — keep Firefly flying,” he said.

Fillion’s request definitely seemed to work as the post has been liked more than 900,000 times since it was published on Sunday.

Many of the cast appeared in a “Firefly” panel at Awesome Con in Washington, DC on Sunday, where they teased the audience with their announcement, taking to the stage reading cue cards and pretending to be Nathan Fillion. Eventually, Alan Tudyk, who played Hoban ‘Wash’ Washburne, said: “Because of our schedules and availability the only way to get it done is if we animated it.”

The announcement was met with huge applause, after which Fillion directed the crowd — and anyone watching online — to interact with the news on social media.

One excited user, rosalita 9899, responded beneath Fillion’s Instagram post, saying: “Finally, Thank you. We’ve been waiting 24 years for more. Take our money, take our time, we’ve got your back. Such incredible joy. An animated series is perfect!!!”

Another, Hawkmancosplay, said: “Thank you for keeping this dream alive!”

CNN has reached out to Joss Whedon, 20th Century Studios and ShadowMachine for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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