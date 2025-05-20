Skip to Content
George Wendt, actor who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dead at 76

today at 1:23 pm
Published 12:58 pm

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — George Wendt, an actor and comedian who was beloved for his performance as Norm Peterson on the long-running comedy series “Cheers” has died, his family announced.

He was 76.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” a representative for the family said in a statement to CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

