‘Minecraft’ was a hit. Here are 7 other video game adaptations to get excited about

Much like 2023’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” this month’s “A Minecraft Movie” seemingly came out of nowhere to score box office gold.

But no one should have been surprised: video game adaptations are an increasingly vital part of the entertainment market, which some say is set to replace superheroes as “Hollywood’s dominant intellectual property.”

Not all adaptations of popular games are guaranteed success – see last year’s “Borderlands,” in addition to 2022’s “Uncharted” and 2018’s “Tomb Raider” reboot. Critics and fans alike found those movies faltering in their ability to capture the story and magic of the gameplay in their respective source material. But the ones that work, predictably, are set to spawn sequels and new seasons of TV, with new installments set for “Mario,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Angry Birds” and many more. (Bonus: The highly anticipated Season 2 of “The Last of Us” premieres this weekend.)

What else is coming down the pike by way of video game adaptations? Here are several more upcoming movies and television shows based on video games, in no particular order:

“The Legend of Zelda” (2027)

The announcement that this storied game franchise – casually referred to as “Zelda” in shorthand – would be coming to theaters in 2027 as a live action film almost broke the internet last month. And for good reason: Zelda games are right up there with Super Mario Bros. in terms of seminal video game source material. The movie will be directed by Wes Ball, who helmed the “Maze Runner” film franchise.

“Until Dawn” (April 25)

As seen with many titles below like “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and “Silent Hill,” the overlap between video games and horror content is wide and rich, like in this terrifying game-turned-fright flick out later this month. Featuring Odessa A’zion of 2022’s “Hellraiser” reboot, “Until Dawn” follows a group of people caught in a time loop who must survive until daybreak to get out alive. It’s part “Groundhog Day,” part “Cabin in the Woods,” with a little “Thir13en Ghosts” thrown in.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” (December 5)

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” from 2023 successfully cashed in on the popularity of the beloved survival video game that inspired it, giving way to this creepy animatronic horror sequel. The new installment will welcome back Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and “Scream” alum Matthew Lillard, with Mckenna Grace and Wayne Knight (of “Jurassic Park” and “Seinfeld” fame) coming on board as newcomers.

“Return to Silent Hill” (TBA)

The survival horror puzzle game franchise will return to theaters with “Return to Silent Hill.” Christophe Gans, helmer of the Radha Mitchell-starring “Silent Hill” from 2006, is back to direct the sequel, inspired by the 2001 game “Silent Hill 2.” The movie will follow James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine) as he is drawn back to the creepy titular town by a letter seemingly from a past love.

“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” sequel (TBA)

Though not the character’s first foray outside of video games, Pikachu will reportedly grace screens again in a sequel to the live-action “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” film from 2019 that featured the voice of Ryan Reynolds. A second movie was announced shortly before the first debuted at the box office, however, whether or not the original star-studded cast will return remains unclear.

“God of War Ragnarok” (TBA)

Amazon Studios plans on making the widely-acclaimed fantasy, third-person story game “God of War Ragnarok” into a television series. The show is expected to closely mirror the 2022 game, in which Kratos the Greek God of War and his son Atreus journey against the backdrop of Norse mythology to honor Kratos’ fallen wife.

“Stray” (TBA)

What could be better than wandering around a vaguely dystopian, cyberpunk city as a friendly feline trying to piece together clues as you find your way home? Yes – this does sound a bit like this year’s Oscar-winner for best animated feature, “Flow.” Annapurna Pictures, whose video game division developed the popular 2022 game “Stray,” is currently developing an animated feature based off the beloved title.

