Jimmy Fallon delivers comically long intro for Mumford & Sons after being roasted by band’s frontman

(CNN) — Marcus Mumford, lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons, would like a little more respect from late night host Jimmy Fallon.

Mumford appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and, before Mumford & Sons performed, he playfully complained about how basic Fallon’s introduction of them was during the “SNL” 50th anniversary “Homecoming Concert” in February.

The singer said that he and the band have known Fallon for “a very long time” and that they expected him to introduce them saying something “really sweet,” or talk about some of their accomplishments as a group or with regard to their involvement with “SNL.”

Instead, much to Mumford’s chagrin, Fallon’s introduction at the time was exceedingly brief: “Ladies and gentleman, Mumford & Sons.”

On his show this week, Fallon claimed that he did originally have a heartfelt speech prepared for Mumford & Sons’ introduction and “SNL” creator Lorne Micheals nixed it, but Mumford wasn’t buying it.

“You totally did them for other artists,” He said, laughing. “You were wanging on about (Lady) Gaga!”

Later on in the show this week, Fallon got a redo when he made an epic three-and-a-half minute speech before the band’s performance.

Fallon dove into Mumford & Sons’ history as a band, dating back to their first Grammy wins and their first appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

He also spoke about all three members of the band, including Mumford, Ted Duane and Ben Lovett, even going into detail about their respective personal hobbies beyond music.

“As we all know, he’s a total foodie,” Fallon said of Lovett.

He then went on about the band’s lyrical content having strong “literary influences” and, of course, about their wardrobe, describing their style as a “classic, slightly rugged, timeless esthetic, often featuring earthy tones, natural fabrics and a mix of traditional and modern elements.”

The band were seen laughing several times while on stage waiting for Fallon to finish his lengthy introduction.

