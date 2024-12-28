Supermodel and actress Dayle Haddon dead at 76 from apparent carbon monoxide leak

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Dayle Haddon, a model who graced magazine covers and appeared in ’70s and ’80s TV shows and films including “North Dallas Forty,” “Max Headroom” and “The Hitchhiker,” died in an apparent carbon monoxide leak in Solebury, Pennsylvania on Friday, authorities said. She was 76.

According to the Solebury Township Police Department website, Haddon “was discovered deceased in a second-floor bedroom” of the “detached office/in-law suite” of a residence on Friday morning, while a 76-year-old male, Walter J. Blucas, was found “lying down, passed out.” The statement said he is “currently hospitalized in critical condition.”

Walter J. Blucas is the father of actor Marc Blucas. CNN has reached out to representatives for the younger Blucas for comment.

On her verified Instagram, Haddon’s daughter Ryan Haddon remembered her mother as “a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.”

The post included several of the late Haddon’s magazine cover work as a model, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, along with an image of one of her books, 2003’s “The Five Principles of Ageless Living.”

Police said that their investigation “indicates a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused the carbon monoxide leak.”

“The officers and members of the Solebury Township Police Department wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Haddon and Blucas families,” the statement continued. “This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of carbon monoxide safety precautions in our homes.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.