Stars shine at Academy Museum gala

(CNN) — The annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures raised both money and the profiles of the many entertainment figures who attended.

The event held over the weekend raised more than $11 million for the museum, while honoring Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Co-chairs for the big night featured Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria and Tyler Perry. It also attracted a plethora of stars including Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mikey Madison, Meg Ryan, Joaquin Phoenix and Steven Spielberg.

Mescal told THR his selection, along with Moreno and Tarantino, was “a huge, huge honor.”

“When the offer came in, it’s not something I was expecting and honestly was somewhat reticent because I didn’t understand the context of it, that it was about someone kind of at the infancy of their careers and kind of trying to establish what their career means to them,” said the “Gladiator II” star, who received the Vantage Award. “It made more sense and I’m just really proud to get to express what this job and this industry means to me.”

Spielberg, who directed Moreno in “The West Side Story” remake, presented her with the Icon Award. John Travolta presented Tarantino, his “Pulp Fiction” director, with the Luminary Award.

Fashion was a big part of the fourth annual gala and Kardashian shared details about her look on social media.

“Mugler 🤍🪽+ Tiffany’s 💎 for the Academy Museum Gala,” reads the caption on a series of photos showing her snatched in a white bustier with a matching coat and stunning jewelry.

Kardashian’s “All’s Fair” co-star Niecy Nash-Betts was featured in her gown by the Academy Museum’s social media page, along with “Wicked” costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“They’re just two friends…two good friends…two best friends sharing one wonderful night at the Academy Museum,” the caption on the photos of Grande and Erivo reads.

Grande also reportedly brought Erivo on stage to perform a few tunes, including “I’m Here” from the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” which won Erivo a best actress in a musical Tony in 2016.

The money raised from the gala goes to support exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming at the Los Angeles based museum, which opened in 2021.

