Dick Van Dyke jokes about hoping to see 99th birthday after having to skip some events

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dick Van Dyke is 98 and feeling it.

After the legendary comedic actor had to pull out of a planned appearance at the recent Emmy Awards and an event in Utah, the New York Post caught up with Van Dyke as he was leaving a pharmacy in Malibu on Monday.

“I feel old,” they reported a smiling Van Dyke saying when asked how he was doing.

As for any potential plans he might have to celebrate his upcoming 99th birthday in December, the icon quipped, “Just praying that I make it.”

Van Dyke sparked concern after skipping the Emmys when he had been previously announced as a presenter. It had been announced on Monday that he would also no longer be attending a three-day fan event in Salt Lake City, Utah next weekend.

“He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time,” a statement announcing his cancellation reads.

The “Mary Poppins” star has continued working in recent years, including voicing himself for an episode last year of the animated series “The Simpsons.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.