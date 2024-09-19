Ryan Reynolds says there was one line in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ that Disney chief Bob Iger asked him to cut

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The character of Deadpool is known to always push the envelope, but there was one element that was so over the line in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” it got cut from the movie.

At this week’s Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, per Deadline, “Deadpool” actor, producer and cowriter Ryan Reynolds recalled that “there was only one line in the entire film that they asked me to take out” – the “they” being in reference to Disney, owner of Marvel Studios.

When the audience understandably milled about wondering what that line could possibly have been, Reynolds balked. “No. No. No! And they were right!” he said.

The “Free Guy” star proceeded to mimic Disney’s CEO, saying, “As soon as somebody says something, like, ‘Ryan, Bob Iger here. Would love it if you’d take that one line out. It’s really going to make our life hard over here.’”

He added that when he heard that, “there’s just something in my brain that goes, ‘Must keep line! Precious!’”

But upon reflection, he realized, “Of course I can take that out. Can I say something about Pinocchio instead? And the answer is yes!”

And though we might never know what the offending piece of dialogue was, the Merc with the Mouth offered us so many other vulgar tidbits in his latest outing, as the first R-rated Marvel movie under Disney ownership.

If you’re looking for examples, just ask The Human Torch.

