Glen Powell pays tribute to late ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton as sequel releases

(CNN) — Amid celebration around the release of his new movie “Twisters,” Glen Powell took a moment to honor an acting “legend” who came before him.

The “Hit Man” star posted a picture of himself alongside late actor Bill Paxton – who starred in the 1996 film “Twister” – on X on Friday.

“As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton,” Powell wrote in the caption. “A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world.”

“His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats,” he added.

Powell and Paxton costarred in the 2013 film “Red Wing,” which also featured the late Luke Perry.

Paxton died in 2017 from complications during surgery at age 61. He was known for his lead role in “Twister,” opposite Helen Hunt, along with turns in the James Cameron-directed films “Titanic” and “Aliens.”

Powell also highlighted a fun appearance with his “Twisters” costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos on Friday night. They joined Luke Combs on stage at his performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to “shotgun” a few beers.

“Twisters” is in theaters now.

