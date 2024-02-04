Grammy winners 2024: See who won on music’s biggest night
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — Winners of the 66th Grammy Awards, the music industry’s top prize, are being presented on Sunday.
The ceremony is taking place in stormy Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah is hosting the event for a fourth time. SZA led among artists with nine nominations going into the event and is among the early winners for pop duo performance with Phoebe Bridgers and their song “Ghost in the Machine.”
Other winners announced in a pre-broadcast ceremony include boygenuis, Tyla, Billie Eilish and both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” picked up Grammys.
Taylor Swift, with six nods going into the night, could make some history by becoming the first individual performer to win four album of the year Grammys for “Midnights.” She’s also nominated for record and song of the year for “Anti-Hero.” A win in either category would be a first for Swift.
Mariah Carey presented the first award of the telecast to Miley Cyrus for best pop solo performance for “Flowers.” Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs brought the audience to their feet not long after with a moving rendition of her song “Fast Car.”
The nominees in several top fields can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold and are being updated live throughout the show.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift, “Midnights”
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – *WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff – *WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – *WINNER
Justin Tranter
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Killer Mike – “Michael” – *WINNER
Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – “Utopia”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – *WINNER
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – *WINNER
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why” – *WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – *WINNER
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”- *WINNER
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Boygenius – “The Record” – *WINNER
Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”
Burns Boy, “City Boys”
David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”
Ayra Starr, “Rush”
Tyla, “Water” – *WINNER
BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Televison)
“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER
