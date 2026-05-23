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Brynn Wood named Teen Star 2026

Brynn Wood named Teen Star 2026
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Updated
today at 11:31 pm
Published 11:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Teen Star Santa Barbara has announced the 2026 winner.

Brynn Wood's voice captivated the audience at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday night.

She is a 16-year-old San Marcos High School student.

Wood sang "The Winner Takes It All" by Abba for the judges in the first round.

"I'm very excited, I'm a little shocked and I am just really grateful," said Wood.

The evening began with a group performance by all 10 finalists and alternates.

Actor Duane Henry hosted the singing competition.

Brynn Wood will be joining the Morning News with Andie and Joey on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Congratulations to all of the participants.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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