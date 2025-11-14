Warren Miller’s Sno-Ciety gets skier and snowboarders excited for the season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The 76th annual Warren miller movie made a stop in Santa Barbara.

Skiers and snowboarders packed the Lobero Theatre to see "Sno-Ciety."

They are getting psyched up for the season.

This year's film takes fans from slopes to the beaches for skiing and surfing,

The late Warren Miller did both.

Warren Miller brand ambassadors say they only show the movie in select locations.

"We are all over, going to So-Cal, it is going to be so much fun, come down, we are going to be showing some surfing in the movie, we are going to have Chris Miller, Warren Miller's daughter, coming to a bunch of the shows. She is going to bring some of Warren Miller's old surfboards and we will have a bunch of pictures of him, too, when he was surfing in his prime, it is going to be awesome," said Max Perkins.

Rain didn't keep people away.

Members of the Santa Barbara Ski Club were also on hand to tell people about an upcoming trip to Mammoth.

For more information visit https://warrenmiller.com and https://wwwsbski.org

Your News Channel will have more on the event on the news this weekend.