Skeleton Crewe Jams at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) The Skeleton Crewe sold out way before Friday night's show at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria.

The aptly named Skeleton Crewe is made up of musicians who have performed with Phil Lesh & Friends, Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros., Dead & Company, and other popular bands.

The quintet includes Rob Barraco, Barry Sless, Stephen Inglis, Pete Sears and Jay Lane.

Skeleton Crewe invited guitarist and singer Katie Skene of Ventura to join them for a couple of songs.

Before the show, Barraco talked about how fans have found them.

"It is not surprising because of who these members are and who they played with, " said Barraco, "I played with them all in different configurations, we have all played with Phil Lesh, members of the Grateful Dead, so individually we are all known, so it is so exciting to have a band like this where we are actually playing 90 percent original music, I wrote a lot of music with Robert Hunter who is the lyricist for Jerry Garcia, and this is our first time in Carpinteria and we are excited, It is a beautiful place; The Alcazar Theatre."

Some deadheads in the audience followed the Grateful Dead for 100 plus shows, one couple met trading tapes at a show.

Younger fans filled the theatre, too.

In addition to Skeleton Crew originals fans enjoyed Slipknot!, Tennessee Jed, and Row Jimmy.

The tour that included stops in Vail, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana wraps up in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday.

Then band members head back to San Francisco.

Due to the the government shutdown they will be driving, rather than flying home.

The Alcazar is a nonprofit that is in the midst of a capital campaign. The theatre is about $15,000 shy of its goal of raising $95,000.

For more information visit https://skeletoncreweband.com and https://thealacazar.org