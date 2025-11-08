Santa Barbara High School bring The Breakfast Club to the stage
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara High School Theater Department's production of The Breakfast Club just opened.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the classic '80s movie.
SBHS has adapted John Hughes’ screenplay into a theatrical version of the detention drama.
It captures moments fans love.
A new grouping of actors takes part in each show
Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4p.m. through November 16.
For more information visit https://sbhstheatre.com