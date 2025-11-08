Santa Barbara High School bring The Breakfast Club to the stage

Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4p.m. through November 16.

A new grouping of actors takes part in each show

SBHS has adapted John Hughes’ screenplay into a theatrical version of the detention drama.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the classic '80s movie.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara High School Theater Department's production of The Breakfast Club just opened.

