Skip to Content
Entertainment

Santa Barbara High School bring The Breakfast Club to the stage

SBHS theatre students bring The Breakfast Club to the stage
By
today at 12:01 am
Published 11:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara High School Theater Department's production of The Breakfast Club just opened. 

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the classic '80s movie.

SBHS has adapted John Hughes’ screenplay into a theatrical version of the detention drama.

It captures moments fans love.

A new grouping of actors takes part in each show 

Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4p.m. through November 16.

For more information visit https://sbhstheatre.com

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.