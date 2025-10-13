Ceylon Film Festival features “Tsunami” and other films in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) The 4th annual Ceylon International Film Festival kicked off on Monday.

Screenings are taking place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. through Friday at Direct Relief's Hatch Hall.

The Sri Lanka America Association honored film festival founder Aruni Boteju on Opening Night.

She calls it's a celebration of film, culture and community, including the immigrant community that helped the film industry get started in Santa Barbara.

"I am very honored to be a part of this community and to have our Ceylon International Film Festival. The whole goal is connecting two Paradises. One Paradise from the Pacific Ocean to the other Paradise from the Indian Ocean," said Boteju.

There is also a photography show featuring the work of Andy Samarasena who works at Community West Bank.

The festival also serves as a fundraiser to help nonprofits helping children in Sri Lanka.

The award winning film "Tsunami" is screening on closing night Friday.

For more information visit http://ceyiff.com