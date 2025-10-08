Wild and Free Film Festival prepares to launch

GOLETA, Calif.-The Wild and Free Film Festival served up movie popcorn and played some trailers in preparation for a number of events.

Festival organizers, sponsors and Goleta community leaders posed for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon.

The main festival is on November 14-16 at the Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta, but a kick off launch party will take place at Elings Park on October 18th with an outdoor screening of "The Goonies."

Festival founder Gareth Kelly credited his wife for naming the festival.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the premier of a documentary produced by Leonardo Dicaprio.

The film is about saving animals in war-torn Ukraine.

The movie star couldn't make the ribbon cutting but he was there in spirit.

For more information about the festival visit http://www.wildandfreefilm.org