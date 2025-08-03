Skip to Content
Ventura County Fair concerts free w/ price of admission

Diplo performs at Ventura County Fair
today at 9:53 pm
Published 9:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Concerts are just one of the perks of the Ventura County Fair.

Concerts are free with the price of admission.

People packed the arena to enjoy Diplo on July 31.

Flo Rida performs Monday, followed by Dylan Scott on Tuesday and Scotty McCreery on Wednesday, just to name a few.

The gates to the shows open at 4p.m.

The fair, with the "Waves of Fun" theme, runs through August 10 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

For more information visit https:venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

