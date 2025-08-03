Ventura County Fair concerts free w/ price of admission

VENTURA, Calif.-Concerts are just one of the perks of the Ventura County Fair.

Concerts are free with the price of admission.

People packed the arena to enjoy Diplo on July 31.

Flo Rida performs Monday, followed by Dylan Scott on Tuesday and Scotty McCreery on Wednesday, just to name a few.

The gates to the shows open at 4p.m.

The fair, with the "Waves of Fun" theme, runs through August 10 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

For more information visit https:venturacountyfair.org