Country Artist Larry Fleet Announced to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARA, Calif. – Country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet will take the stage in the Minetti Grandstand Arena, as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, during the 2025 Santa Barbara County Fair.

The Santa Barbara County Fair announced Fleet's performance on Friday, July 11th, with special guest Cripple Creek!

Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records, and creating some of his biggest hits including, Workin’ Hard, Things I Take For Granted, A Man's Prayer, – and independently releasing Hard Work & Holy Water. The Tennessee-born artist and his music pays tribute to the music that raised him.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, May 30, 2025, starting at 10:00 am on the Fair’s official website.

The 2025 Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 9 through July 13 and this year’s theme is “Dancing To Your Own Beat!”