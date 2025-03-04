Music Lineup revealed for San Luis Obispo’s Concerts in the Plaza

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo announced the lineup for their anticipated Concerts in the Plaza series this summer. This free, family-friendly community event features live local music, dancing, and drinks in the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza.

For its 29th year, the city did something special by allowing community members and musicians to be the first to see the concert lineup at a Lineup Reveal Party that took place on Sunday, March 2nd at Libertine Brewing Co.

The concerts will take place every Friday – with an exception on July 4th – from June 20th through September 12th. Opening Acts will begin at 5 p.m., Main Act from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and after-parties at Libertine start at 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for Libertine After-Parties will be released in the spring of 2025.

OFFICIAL LINEUP: