Music Lineup revealed for San Luis Obispo’s Concerts in the Plaza
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo announced the lineup for their anticipated Concerts in the Plaza series this summer. This free, family-friendly community event features live local music, dancing, and drinks in the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza.
For its 29th year, the city did something special by allowing community members and musicians to be the first to see the concert lineup at a Lineup Reveal Party that took place on Sunday, March 2nd at Libertine Brewing Co.
The concerts will take place every Friday – with an exception on July 4th – from June 20th through September 12th. Opening Acts will begin at 5 p.m., Main Act from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and after-parties at Libertine start at 8:30 p.m.
The lineup for Libertine After-Parties will be released in the spring of 2025.
OFFICIAL LINEUP:
|June 20th
Opening Act:
Vintage Renegades | rock/pop/country favorites
Main Act:
Moonshiner Collective | Americana/rock
|June 27th
Opening Act:
Holding Pattern | acoustic indie
Main Act:
Vince Cimo’s Hot Fire | funk
|July 11th
Opening Act:
Ras Danny | roots/reggae
Main Act:
Hot 45 | r&b
|July 18th
Opening Act:
Sadie Jasper | pop/singer-songwriter
Main Act: The Vibe Setters | soul/funk
|July 25th
Opening Act:
About Time | cosmic California rock
Main Act:
The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop
|August 1st
Opening Act:
Jineanne Coderre | r&b/pop
Main Act:
Josh Rosenblum Band | pop rock
|August 8th
Opening Act:
ghost\monster duo | rock
Main Act:
Resination | roots/reggae
|August 15th
Opening Act:
To Be Determined by the Battle of the Openers!
Main Act:
Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul
|August 22nd
Opening Act:
TwoPaperSquares | folk/bluegrass
Main Act:
B & The Hive | indie rock/pop
|August 29th
Opening Act:
Emily Smith | pop/rock/country
Main Act:
IMVA | r&b/soul
|September 5th
Opening Act:
Cate Armstrong | folk/singer-songwriter
Main Act:
Carbon City Lights | alternative/rock
|September 12th
Opening Act:
Dave Tate | pop/rock/singer-songwriter
Main Act:
Brass Mash | instrumental/pop