Music Lineup revealed for San Luis Obispo’s Concerts in the Plaza

City of San Luis Obispo
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:20 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo announced the lineup for their anticipated Concerts in the Plaza series this summer. This free, family-friendly community event features live local music, dancing, and drinks in the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza.

For its 29th year, the city did something special by allowing community members and musicians to be the first to see the concert lineup at a Lineup Reveal Party that took place on Sunday, March 2nd at Libertine Brewing Co.

The concerts will take place every Friday – with an exception on July 4th – from June 20th through September 12th. Opening Acts will begin at 5 p.m., Main Act from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and after-parties at Libertine start at 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for Libertine After-Parties will be released in the spring of 2025.

OFFICIAL LINEUP:

June 20th

Opening Act:
Vintage Renegades | rock/pop/country favorites

Main Act:
Moonshiner Collective | Americana/rock		June 27th

Opening Act:
Holding Pattern | acoustic indie


Main Act:
Vince Cimo’s Hot Fire | funk
July 11th

Opening Act:
Ras Danny | roots/reggae


Main Act:
Hot 45 | r&b

July 18th

Opening Act:
Sadie Jasper | pop/singer-songwriter

Main Act: The Vibe Setters | soul/funk
July 25th

Opening Act:
About Time | cosmic California rock

Main Act:
The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop

August 1st

Opening Act:
Jineanne Coderre | r&b/pop


Main Act:
Josh Rosenblum Band | pop rock

August 8th

Opening Act:
ghost\monster duo | rock

Main Act:
Resination | roots/reggae

August 15th

Opening Act:
To Be Determined by the Battle of the Openers!

Main Act:
Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul
August 22nd

Opening Act:
TwoPaperSquares | folk/bluegrass

Main Act:
B & The Hive | indie rock/pop
August 29th

Opening Act:
Emily Smith | pop/rock/country

Main Act:
IMVA | r&b/soul		September 5th

Opening Act:
Cate Armstrong | folk/singer-songwriter

Main Act:
Carbon City Lights | alternative/rock		September 12th

Opening Act:
Dave Tate | pop/rock/singer-songwriter

Main Act:
Brass Mash | instrumental/pop
