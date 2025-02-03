Santa Barbara crowns a new Teen Star

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new Teen Star has been crowned after Sunday night's finale event.

Ten finalists walked the red carpet outside of Santa Barbara's Marjorie Luke Theatre before taking center stage. Over 800 people filled the audience as teens from six different schools in Santa Barbara County performed for the coveted title. Students received feedback from a panel of three judges.

Normally three finalists are named before the winner is announced, but this year's competition was so tight that the judges named four.

But only one can be crowned the winner. This year's Teen Star was Naomi Jane Voigt, a 10th grader at San Marcos High School.

"It's kind of surreal. I mean, I really wanted this and I'm just happy that all the work I put into this paid off in the end."

The four finalists will now virtually audition directly for the executive producers of American Idol.