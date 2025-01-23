Hollywood actor Duane Henry makes debut performance as King Lear in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Lit Moon Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” in Santa Barbara this week.

The performance is part of its World Theatre Festival at the Community Arts Workshop.

This production will mark the first performance of the Lit Moon Theater company this year.

Santa Barbara resident and Hollywood actor Duane Henry performs the title role as King Lear.

King Lear runs January 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Workshop in Santa Barbara.