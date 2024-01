For more information follow Santa Barbara High School Theatre on Facebook.

$10 tickets are available at the door.

The show starts at 7 p.m. each night.

"Welcome to the Moon" runs through Friday.

The show includes five independent acts that fit a common theme about love.

Students directed and produced the play written by John Patrick Shanley.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-"Welcome to the Moon" opened on Wednesday night at Santa Barbara High School.

