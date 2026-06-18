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Ventura County

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision on Telegraph Road in Santa Paula Wednesday

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today at 5:37 pm
Published 5:59 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver died after a single-vehicle collision on Telegraph Road Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the male driver is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

On June 17, around 1:25 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle in the 700 block of West Harvard Boulevard traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and shared their observations with dispatchers as they headed in the direction of the vehicle stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, officers saw the same vehicle lose control and cross over into oncoming traffic before crashing into a utility pole and two parked vehicles on Telegraph Road.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the driver, described as a man in his 30s, had sustained life-threatening injuries from the collision detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

Medical responders later declared the man dead at the scene and there were no other people in any of the involved vehicles added the local police agency.

According to Santa Paula Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the fatal collision, but the investigation remains open and anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer Austin Santiago at 805-826-2781.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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