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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After April Incident that Hospitalized a Woman

KEYT
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today at 3:44 pm
Published 3:54 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, a 22-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a domestic violence investigation that started in April of this year.

On April 19, 2026, officers were dispatched for a report of a man forcibly dragging a woman into a vehicle stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers were unable to locate any of the people involved and began canvassing the area for witnesses detailed the local police agency.

According to Santa Maria Police, officers were able to locate a woman at a different location with life-threatening injuries after being hit and run over by a vehicle.

After a thorough investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was gathered that led to the identification of a 22-year-old Santa Maria man in connection with the incident shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

On June 18, the 22-year-old was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

  • PC 664/187–Attempted Murder
  • PC 245(a)(4)–Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 273.5–Domestic Violence
  • PC 422–Criminal Threats
  • PC 646.9–Stalking
  • PC 207–Kidnapping
  • VC 20001(a)(2)–Hit and Run Resulting in Injury

The Santa Maria man's bail was set at $1 million added the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Craven at 805-928-3781 extension 1610.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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