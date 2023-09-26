Bernie Taupin shares his story at Chaucer’s Books

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People lined up to meet Elton John's songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin at Chaucer's Books on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The English lyricist calls Santa Barbara County home, so his local book signing on Tuesday evening seemed like a convenient stop.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's memoir is called "Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me."

Taupin is known for writing the lyrics to Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind, Crocodile Rock, Bennie and The Jets, and many more.

Fans lined up to get their books signed.

Taupin also posed for pictures with his fans.

Taupin said he kept copious notes about his experiences that made it into songs and his memoir.

Scattershot is available now at Chaucers in Santa Barbara and wherever books are sold.

