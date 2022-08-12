PCPA premieres ‘Into the Woods’ in Solvang, its first show inside newly renovated Festival Theater

SOLVANG, Calif. -- PCPA is premiering Into the Woods on Friday night in Solvang, marking its first performance inside the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater.

The nearly 50-year-old outdoor venue recently completed a $5.3 million revitalization project. Among the improvements include new seating, audio system, light towers, and back wall and ADA enhancements.

The 10-month construction project wrapped up earlier summer, with an official ribbon-cutting and grand reopening ceremony held on July 12.

Due to construction, PCPA wasn't able to open its summer season inside the Solvang Festival Theater during the traditional mid-June timeframe.

Instead, its outdoor season was pushed back to August, starting with Into The Woods. The magical musical that features popular storybook characters will have 20 performances through Sept. 4.

The comedy Native Gardens will follow with a seven show performance in Solvang from Sept. 9 through Sept. 17.

Native Gardens will actually first run in the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria from Aug. 25 through Sept. 3.

For more information on PCPA and this summer's performances, click here.