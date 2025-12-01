Santa Maria Seeking Public Opinion On Improving Its Bus System

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Maria is reaching out to the community in an effort to help improve its public transportation system.

This week, a pair of public meetings will be held where community members can offer their input on ways the city can enhance services provided by Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT).

"This is our annual unmet needs process," said Gamaliel Anguiano, SMRT Transit Services Manager. "This is an opportunity for the public to meet with us personally and share their thoughts and opinions on how public transit is working or not working for them, how we can improve it to better their lives."

Anguiano pointed out a number of changes implemented by SMRT, including several recently, have been a direct result of previous public meetings.

"The unmet needs process and the feedback we get from the public, it ranges – quite a spectrum,' said Anguiano. "Everything from where we might need to place a new bus stop, to where we need to create new routes or increase service windows, or just a service in any way, shape or form. Unmet needs has led to the consolidation of the Guadalupe service, the launching of our route to San Luis Obispo. It has adjusted service to Tanglewood, our service windows, our operating hours, where we place bus stops. The tremendous amount of feedback that we're receiving ultimately delivers a service services seen today."

Both public meetings will be held this Thursday, Dec. 4 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The first meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the second meeting scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"We collect information and feedback from our riders and hear about their experience in ways that we can manage our system better for their benefit," said Anguiano. "We want to hear more about those so that we can continue to improve our service moving forward."

For anyone who will not be able to attend the meetings, but would still like to offer input, comments may be mailed to: City of Santa Maria, 110 South Pine Street, Room 221, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

Comments will also be received by email at: smrtcomments@cityofsantamaria.org.

Residents also may call (805) 925-0951 ext. 2170 for more information or to provide comment.

Comments will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 15.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.