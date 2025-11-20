From Government Shutdown to Community Liftoff: Santa Barbara’s Answer to a National Crisis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, (KEYT) - A dedicated group of pilots in Santa Barbara is rising to support the air traffic controllers who ensure their safety in the skies.

Long after the federal government shutdown has ended, pilots from the Santa Barbara Aviators Club continue to show gratitude by delivering meals and organizing community support for controllers facing financial and emotional challenges due to the shutdown.

As pilot Levi Maaia explained, air traffic controllers play a crucial role at busy airports like Santa Barbara by keeping air traffic safely separated and providing vital guidance to pilots navigating weather conditions and potential hazards.

However, despite their critical responsibilities, these controllers experienced missed paychecks during the shutdown, increasing the stress on their demanding roles.

Local pilots, recognizing the controllers’ sacrifices, teamed up with community restaurants like Woodstock’s Pizza to provide regular meals as a token of appreciation.

The effort highlights the mutual care between pilots and controllers—a bond that strengthens the safety and spirit of the airport community.

The Santa Barbara Aviators Club plans to maintain support efforts for as long as necessary. As pilot Taylor Jobe noted, even after the government reopened, paychecks for controllers were delayed, compelling pilots to continue providing assistance.

This ongoing solidarity reflects deep respect for controllers’ dedication to keeping airspace safe every day.

In essence, the pilots’ initiative not only bridges a gap created by the shutdown but also fosters lasting unity between the skies and the tower, demonstrating that gratitude and teamwork soar high above any crisis.



