Crowds Rush to Lane Farms as Pumpkin Season Blooms Early

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — The scent of hay and pumpkins is filling the air again as Lane Farms officially kicks off another fall season in Santa Barbara.

Families began arriving early to explore the popular pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and corn maze — a longtime local favorite that draws visitors from across the Central Coast.

Many say they came early to beat the growing weekend crowds and capture seasonal photos among the sprawling fields of orange.

From wagon rides to handpicked gourds, Lane Farms continues to offer a timeless autumn escape celebrating family, tradition, and community spirit.

