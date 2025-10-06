Buellton Puts New Community Art Up In The Air

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Buellton’s Arts & Culture Committee has put the latest series of their community art project’s flags “Up In The Air!”

Over the last two months, last year’s banners have been taken down and replaced with this year’s fresh and vibrant aerial-themed exhibition.

The theme of last year’s series was ocean exploration, and just as this year’s name implies, the community project is taking to new heights.

Since the beginning of the project in 2022, its popularity has only increased, and nearly a hundred local artists have been known to participate.

This year’s flags feature the work of 70 artists between the ages of 5 to 80.

Thanks to continued generosity from the Buellton City Council, additional sponsors including PG&E have made possible the addition of the new Zazzle store, where you can now purchase the pieces of the featured artwork.

City officials say they’re thrilled with the growth of the program in only a few short years, and they encourage visitors to treat the town as an outdoor art gallery, open for all to recognize their local talent.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.