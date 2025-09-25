Santa Maria’s Day of Hope 2025’s Results Breaks The Record Again

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - For twelve years now, a collaboration between Mission Hope Cancer Centers and Santa Maria Times has been raising funds for the patient services and programs at Mission Hope.

This year’s Day of Hope was held on August 27th, when volunteers sold Santa Maria Times newspapers all over town for $1.00 each.

Funds are raised for a limited time before and after the official Day of Hope each year at the end of summer.

The tallied results of all contributions have been steadily increasing every year, bringing communities together to break the record each time.

This year was no exception, and the total announced at Thursday’s celebration in front of Mission Hope’s flagship building in Santa Maria is more than sixty thousand dollars more than last year.

Recognition awards are issued to teams who reach high levels of contribution, and Rugged Radios, one such organization from Arroyo Grande, say they are proud to outdo themselves annually.

Contributions can be made to Mission Hope Centers overall at any time through the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation website.

But be sure to begin saving for the next round of Day of Hope, coming at the end of summer, 2026.

