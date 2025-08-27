Skip to Content
Community Supporting Local Cancer Patients During Annual Day of Hope Fundraiser

Day of Hope
Dave Alley/KEYT
Espie Valenzuela (right) and her husband Carlos Valenzuela (left) take part in the 12th Annual Day of Hope on Aug. 27, 2025. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
By
Published 11:27 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 12th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser is being held today across the Santa Maria Valley and Five Cities areas.

Starting this morning at 7 a.m., dozens of volunteer teams wearing bright orange vests could be seen at numerous intersections, parking lots, and other gathering places to sell special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers.

All of the proceeds directly benefits patient services and programs at Mission Hope, which operates two centers – its flagship facility in Santa Maria, and in Arroyo Grande inside the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center.

Since it was first held in 2014, the Day of Hope has raised just under $2.7 million, including $409,000 last year.

For those who would like to make a financial contribute, donations are still being collected online.

Donations can be made online by clicking here to access the official Day of Hope website.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

