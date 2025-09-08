Sneak Peek: Redesigned Santa Barbara Teen Center Expands Youth Opportunities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League is offering a first look inside the newly redesigned Twelve35 Teen Center.

The upgrade was led by student designer Rebecca Barreto, who worked alongside professional mentor Jesiy Richards of Appleton Partners LLP. The project was funded by the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

As the city’s only free drop-in teen center, Twelve35 serves students ages 11 to 18 with academic support, recreation, and leadership programs. Staff say the redesign will help the center strengthen its role as a safe and supportive hub for local youth.

New additions include a Welcome Center, an educational kitchen, and renovated activity spaces designed to better meet the needs of teens across Santa Barbara.



The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.