Sneak Peek: Redesigned Santa Barbara Teen Center Expands Youth Opportunities

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:55 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League is offering a first look inside the newly redesigned Twelve35 Teen Center.

The upgrade was led by student designer Rebecca Barreto, who worked alongside professional mentor Jesiy Richards of Appleton Partners LLP. The project was funded by the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

As the city’s only free drop-in teen center, Twelve35 serves students ages 11 to 18 with academic support, recreation, and leadership programs. Staff say the redesign will help the center strengthen its role as a safe and supportive hub for local youth.

New additions include a Welcome Center, an educational kitchen, and renovated activity spaces designed to better meet the needs of teens across Santa Barbara.


Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

