New Playhouse Donated by Local Philanthropists to Santa Maria Valley YMCA

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA has a new playhouse for its preschool programs thanks to a generous donation made by two well known local philanthropists.

Mike and Marla Gibson, who have been involved in numerous Santa Maria Valley non-profit organizations, charities and events for many years, recently won the playhouse during a fundraiser for CALM, a community-based mental health agency serving Santa Barbara County.

"The high school students over at the vocational training center (The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center) built this playhouse house for a construction competition," said Mike Gibson. "After it was done, they donated to CALM. CALM had a fundraiser a few weeks ago and they auctioned it off. I was lucky enough to be the high bidder. And I donated it to the Y because I knew that the preschool could use the playhouse."

On Friday, the Santa Maria YMCA, the Gibsons, along with other local stakeholders held a ribbon cutting to officially open up the playhouse for the kids.

"It's great all these kids are going to get so much enjoyment out of playing in that playhouse," said Gibson. "They can play house inside and there's a little stove and all kinds of fun stuff for them to do in there. Over time it will get used for various things."