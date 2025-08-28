Suicide Awareness Ride Covers 250 miles from San Diego to Santa Barbara for 5th Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters on two wheels from the Central Coast are among those gathering in San Diego for a special three-day journey as part of a suicide prevention ride. This is the fifth year.

Rema Raimsford-Hunt boarded a southbound Amtrak train in Santa Barbara Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. with her bike and friend Joanna Berger from North Hollywood.

Their next stop is San Diego to begin the ride Friday morning.

"Obviously it is for suicide awareness and helping people who are struggling. I personally have had a friend commit suicide this year. I started out riding for my best friends's niece who committed suicide," said Raimsford-Hunt.

This is her third year.

The ride will have two days at 100 miles each and the final day will be 50 miles.

It previously went from Santa Barbara to San Diego. This year it is the other direction.

"It is grueling. It is difficult. Everyone is so positive. If you are struggling, the person next to you will motivate you and help you along," she said.

The ride will finish at the Santa Barbara Dolphin Fountain Sunday around 12:30 p.m. They hope to have many people there to cheer the finish.

Afterwards they are invited for a reception at Jill's Place restaurant.

