Incentive Programs and Revitalization Efforts in Progress in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - The city of Lompoc is pushing toward the future with assertiveness, and several efforts are moving forward to reward residents and incentivize new arrivals, both domestic and business related.

In response to Governor Newsom's order last year, the Lompoc riverbed has been largely cleaned of the presence of encampments, and law enforcement is urging those who stay there to get the help they need.

In addition to incentivizing the development of new affordable housing complexes by reducing impact fees, city officials also seek to reduce the demand on residents already living here.

One project many locals are looking forward to is the restoration of the Lompoc Theatre, which is moving along on schedule.

City officials hope to bring former businesses back, new businesses in, and make Lompoc a great place to work – not just a place to live and commute from.