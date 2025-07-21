Donations Coming in to Help Those Impacted by Immigration Raids

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Boxes and bags of donations are arriving at several locations to help those who have been impacted by immigration enforcement, especially families who have lost someone who was the main financial support.

The immigration actions have led to several hundred arrests.

Community members who want to help are being asked to donate specific items to collection points.

They include beens, rice, canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, and other necessities including diapers.

One of the drop off spots has been Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria at 5049 6th St. just off Linden Ave.

Already multiple boxes have been filled and some have been distributed through the Carpinteria Children's Creative Project and specific churches in Ventura County who that assisting those in need.

In Santa Barbara, La Casa de la Raza at 601 East Montecito Street has a food collection site that's open seven days a week. It is also setting up a mobile food pantry where supplies can be brought to neighborhoods for a fast distribution.

Some of the recipients say they are scared to go out during these tense times and these donations will help them get through this situation.

Sunday at Island Brewing, hundreds of dollars in purchases came in from one of the donations.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

